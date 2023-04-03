Sixteen-year-old Deka only yearns for one thing — for her blood to run red during the ceremony to determine whether she will become a member of her village. When her blood runs gold, the color of impurity, Deka is visited by a mysterious woman. She is offered to leave her home and join an army of girls like her, alaki, near-immortals with rare gifts. As she trains to defend the empire, she discovers that nothing is what it seems.