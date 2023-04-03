Salas was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of five and recalled the experience as a “wrenching and heartbreaking experience.”

“I remember staying up at nights and just crying and just screaming,” he told Good Morning America.

The recent graduate is now in remission and used his experience as inspiration to pursue an education in the medical field.

“When you get into any aspect of biology or any aspect of medicine, you are deep-diving into the human systems,” he told the news outlet. “I definitely want to be a hands-on approach, helping other people deal with these issues and implement those systems that we learn about.”