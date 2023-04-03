From the success of his Las Vegas residency to being announced as the star of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show next month, Usher has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career, and 2024 will undoubtedly mark another major moment for him.
Usher’s reign in the music industry has been remarkable and spans over 30 years. From his self-titled debut album at 15 to some of music’s biggest hits, the man is one of R&B’s kings.
Three years after the release of Usher came 1997’s My Way, his coming-of-age story. The record propelled him to stardom with widespread acclaim and went seven times platinum.
In 2001, Usher transitioned from a boy to a man with 8701, a landmark album that pushed him into adulthood and more mature content matter. The album also helped him gain his first two Grammy Awards.
Three years later, the iconic Atlanta-bred singer/dancer created what is arguably his magnum opus and most commercially successful album to date, Confessions, propelling Usher’s star power even more, and is acclaimed as one of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” by Rolling Stone. Confessions is a bonafide masterpiece and continues to slap to this day.
Over the years, Usher has amassed many accolades: an extensive discography, chart-topping singles, awards, multiple tours and residencies.
For someone who’s had such an immense impact on the landscape of American music, Usher has had a larger-than-life, storybook career, and it’s still in full swing.
Recently, Usher teamed up with H.E.R. for a track called “Risk It All” from the soundtrack of the 2023 musical film The Color Purple.
Usher will drop his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the same day as his Super Bowl LVIII performance. Joining the likes of other iconic acts to hit the big stage, Usher will cement his rightful stamp in history with his halftime performance, promising “to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before” in an announcement statement.
According to a Billboard report, Usher is also planning a 2024 global tour, his first since The UR Experience Tour in 2014-2015, and tickets “will be ready to go on sale moments after he steps off the stage” at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 11.
With the momentum Usher has built going into 2024, his success and legacy will assuredly expand. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us in 2024 and beyond.