This need came from the isolation from moving away for college. The beauty founder is the first of her family to go to college, and she started experiencing impostor syndrome in this new environment.

In 2020, only 645 Black undergraduate students were enrolled in the spring semester out of 25,884 undergraduates.

“I learned so much about myself while running a business, and I would definitely say this helped me love myself fully,” Johnson said. “That’s something that I didn’t know how to do before I started my business. I thought I did. But I really didn’t.”