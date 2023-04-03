Taurian Collins, a first-grader attending J.S. Clark Magnet School in Louisiana, has secured a coveted spot in Mensa, the renowned high IQ society for exceptionally brilliant individuals.
According to KNOE, the young boy’s path toward early academic excellence started when he was around 2 years old, when he developed an interest in reading.
Taurian’s parents were amazed at his reading skills and would often give him material to read and explain what it meant.
“I called him into the room and said, ‘Hey, can you read this to me and tell me what it says?’” Jessica Collins, his mother, told the outlet.
Taurian had outstanding test scores, marking him eligible to apply for Mensa. The institution acknowledges individuals who score in the 98th percentile in standardized testing.
The website states that there are about 150,000 Mensa members worldwide, spanning over 90 countries and diverse age groups. Additionally, the society offers dynamic opportunities for social, cultural, and intellectual interaction among its members.
Taurian’s pediatrician, Dr. Brian Bush, confirmed that the 6-year-old was an ideal applicant for the elite program.
“He is the perfect candidate for a program like that,” Bush told KNOE. “I mean, these are the most intelligent people in the world, and he fits right on in that group.”
While Taurian is renowned for his academic prowess and quick-witted humor, his mother reflected on the uncertainty about her son’s future path in life.
“He wasn’t really talking … It was momma and dadda and that was a little iffy … I don’t think he was saying 10 words,” Jessica said.
After an appointment with his pediatrician, it was confirmed that Taurian had an issue with his immune system. He had to get his adenoids removed and tubes placed in his ears, according to KNOE.
Despite initially struggling with speech, his parents remarked that he became incredibly talkative in the months following his surgery.
Like many children his age, Taurian envisions pursuing multiple careers after completing his college education.
“Of course, he said he’s going to Harvard at 13. So we’re going to do whatever we have to do to get him to Harvard at 13,” his mother said.