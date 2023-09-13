The funkiness of the ‘80s can be found in all parts of its popular culture. The fashion, music, movies, TV shows and more were so distinct that they are still recognizable to even the younger generations of today. Being young in the ‘80s was nothing like the experience of the youth today. There was obviously no social media since there were barely even phones, so communicating with others and consuming media was completely different. Most of these terms were used by the mainstream, but many of them were popular amongst the surfing and skating scenes. Other ‘80s slang terms were inspired by music hits people would hear at the roller rink such as Thriller by Michael Jackson and I can’t live without my radio by LL Cool J. It is likely that we still know (and use) these terms today as having no social media meant slang phrases did not rapidly go in and out of style. Whatever the reason may be, they are still pretty iconic.
‘80s Slang Words and Phrases
- Rad/Radical: Used to describe something cool or awesome.
- Tubular: Another term for cool or excellent.
- Totally tubular: An exaggerated way to express something is really cool.
- Gag me with a spoon: An expression of disgust or annoyance.
- Gag me with a fork: A variation of “gag me with a spoon,” expressing disgust.
- Bodacious: Remarkable, impressive, or attractive.
- Cowabunga: Popularized by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it’s an exclamation of excitement.
- Gnarly: ‘70s slang that became popular ‘80s slang used to describe something extreme or impressive.
- Like, totally: Emphasizing agreement or affirmation, often used as filler words.
- Fer sure/Fersure: A casual way of saying “for sure” or “definitely.”
- Valley girl: A stereotype of a young woman from California’s San Fernando Valley, often characterized by a particular way of speaking and slang use (especially saying ‘like’ and ‘totally’ a lot).
- No duh: Expressing the obvious, similar to sarcastically saying “no kidding.”
- Grody: Unpleasant or disgusting.
- Dude/Dudette: A term used to address someone, often a friend.
- Bogus: Fake, false, or not genuine.
- Awesome sauce: An enthusiastic way of describing something fantastic.
- Barf me out: An expression of strong disapproval or dislike.
- Fresh: Excellent or new and original.
- Wiggin’ out: Losing control or panicking.
- Airhead: A term for someone perceived as unintelligent or frivolous.
- Epic: Describing something grand or impressive.
- Mondo: Another way to say large or extreme, often used with “mondo cool.”
- Chill out: Relax or calm down.
- Chillin’ like a villain: Relaxing in a confident and carefree manner.
- Wicked: Used to describe something awesome or excellent.
- Bummer: A disappointment or unfortunate situation.
- Bod: Short for “body,” often used to refer to an attractive person.
- Bag your face: Insulting someone’s appearance.
- Five-finger discount: Shoplifting or stealing.
- Choice: Excellent or top-quality.
- Dweeb: A socially awkward or nerdy person.
- What’s your damage?: Asking someone what’s wrong or why they’re upset.
- Tight: Close friends or cool.
- Don’t have a cow: Don’t overreact or get upset.
- Eat my shorts: A dismissive or defiant expression, popularized by Bart Simpson.
- Barney: A term for someone who is not cool or is out of touch.
- Maxin’ and relaxin’: Enjoying oneself and taking it easy.
- Neato: An expression of excitement or approval, meaning something is cool or fantastic.
- Chill Pill: A metaphorical remedy for someone who needs to relax or calm down, often used in response to stress or agitation.
- Bite Me: A dismissive and defiant retort, expressing irritation or disregard towards someone’s request or comment. It can also be a threat like the phrase “try me.”