In 2016, when he first teamed up with now frequent collaborator Metro Boomin for Savage Mode, 21 Savage had enough proficiency as a lyricist to stand out from his counterparts and was able to launch his signature tag “21, 21,” which has evolved into a salient staple of today’s hip-hop landscape. Slowly becoming known for his provocative “What did he just say?” lyrics and simplistic, easy-to-digest flow, 21 has been able to perfect this formula over the years.

In 2018, when he dropped his second studio album, I Am > I Was, he became a bit more sophisticated and expansive in terms of the subject matter in his music. Instead of divulging his money and women, he began discussing more personal issues such as his metamorphosis, family matters and aspirations to be his best version. As he grew as a person, his lyrical ability also grew.