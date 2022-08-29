Actor Adan Canto, best known for his work on Fox’s The Cleaning Lady and ABC/Netflix’s Designated Survivor, has died at 42 years old. Canto died as the result of appendiceal cancer, The Wrap reported.

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, and raised in Texas. At just 16, he pursued his love for music and became a singer and guitarist. He built his acting resume with local commercials and TV shows before landing a role in Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series The Following.

His last known role was as Arman Morales on Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady. Deadline shared a statement from his reps with United Talent Agency, Entertainment 360, and Viewpoint expressing that the father of two would be “greatly missed.”

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever.”

The outlet also shared a statement from The Cleaning Lady production team at Warner Brothers, sending their heartfelt condolences for the loss of Canto.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” their statement began. “Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”