Actor Adan Canto, best known for his work on Fox’s The Cleaning Lady and ABC/Netflix’s Designated Survivor, has died at 42 years old. Canto died as the result of appendiceal cancer, The Wrap reported.
Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, and raised in Texas. At just 16, he pursued his love for music and became a singer and guitarist. He built his acting resume with local commercials and TV shows before landing a role in Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series The Following.
His last known role was as Arman Morales on Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady. Deadline shared a statement from his reps with United Talent Agency, Entertainment 360, and Viewpoint expressing that the father of two would be “greatly missed.”
“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever.”
The outlet also shared a statement from The Cleaning Lady production team at Warner Brothers, sending their heartfelt condolences for the loss of Canto.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” their statement began. “Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”
Canto’s untimely passing is one of the latest in a string of actors of color losing their fight with private cancer battles. On Dec. 11, 2023, actor Andre Braugher died at 61 due to lung cancer. Braugher was known for his role as Detective Ray Holt on the NBC/Fox hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021.
Braugher’s publicist told The New York Times that he had been diagnosed with the disease just a few months before his death. In a 2014 interview with the outlet, the actor “stopped drinking alcohol and smoking years ago.”
The father of three was honored by several Hollywood A-listers he worked with throughout his extensive career, including his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star, Terry Crews.
“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts,” Crews wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”
Less than two weeks after Braugher’s death, the industry was dealt another tragedy with the sudden passing of All American actor and famed soap opera star Kamar de los Reyes. On Christmas Eve, De Los Reyes died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 56.
The actor made a name for himself by portraying Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. He also played a villain named Raul Menendez in the Call of Duty video game franchise. Blavity reported that the actor had been filming for All American’s upcoming sixth season up until his death.
Healthcare disparities within Black and brown communities are no secret. Due to the lack of access to adequate care, insurance and other environmental factors, Black and non-white Hispanic individuals are prone to receiving cancer diagnoses.
In a 2020 study published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities, one of the leading causes connected to cancer deaths in minority communities is the low rate of screenings and early detection.
The study stated that “compared with Caucasians, the cancer screening rate is substantially lower among African American, Asian American, Latinx American, and American Indian/Alaska Native populations.”
In addition, obstacles “such as low health literacy, lack of health insurance, and miscommunication between patients and providers have been identified as important factors that result in low screening rates among minority adults.”
In 2022, Canto told Anthem Magazine recalled being bit by the acting bug when he was just seven years old after being cast as an extra on the Mexican romance film, Like Water for Chocolate.
“I remember it vividly, just the experience of being on set and the creation of a world,” he said. “The wardrobe, the set design — it was a beautiful thing. But I just never thought I would get to be a part of that world. I never thought it was something that you can aim for or achieve coming from such a small town, right?”