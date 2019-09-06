April Showers, the entrepreneur who launched the Afro Unicorn brand in 2019 to inspire Black mothers, is reflecting on her journey so far and highlighting the importance of uplifting other women.

Showers, who became known as a unicorn after a friend praised her for the way she juggled various roles, said her goal is to inspire other women who are handling multiple responsibilities as she is. Shortly after Showers’ friend gave her the nickname, she launched Afro Unicorn, which now includes fashion apparel, along with toys, books, hair products and party supplies.

“I want them to know that they have this unicorn within them,” Showers told Forbes.