The opening ceremony at the 2024 AFROTECH Conference kicked off with high energy, highlighting attendees’ excitement about the educational panels, networking and social mixers, the career fair and more over the next few days.

On Nov. 13, over 35,000 Black people from across the globe, who work in or are pivoting to the tech industry, gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston to jumpstart their AFROTECH Conference experience. As the room filled, registrants were greeted by Will Lucas, AFROTECH’s brand manager and host of Black Tech Green Money, as DJ Stakz curated the good vibes that led to a dance party where there was nothing but high energy in the room.

The ceremony began with the Evan E. Worthing Colts marching band, drumline, and dance team bringing a spirit similar to HBCU homecomings as they played Beyoncé’s 2011 song “Party.” This revved up the crowd, who sang along loudly. Lucas then hopped on stage with actress Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins to welcome everyone before he passed the baton as the Innovation Stage host to his co-host who introduced Morgan DeBaun, Blavity’s founder and CEO.

“This not a regular tech conference as you can already tell,” she told the audience after she stepped on stage in a red pantsuit before doing a roll call to see who was in the room.

Photo: Benjamin Esakof