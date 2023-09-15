“I love agriculture, it’s my passion,” she said. “And I will be here until my legs and my hands and my eyes cannot do anything. I love farming. It’s a sense of release, you know? Sometimes I’m stressed and I’m worried, and I come to the farm and look at the seeds or sow the seeds to plant the crops and realize that this is life — plants and humans — are so much alike. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. We have resources like gold and diamonds and other things, but we have land and because we have land, we cannot be hungry. We have fertile soil in Grenada.”