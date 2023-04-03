Born Aliyah Bah, the American and Sierra Leonean initially found success as a fashion influencer during the pandemic. She became known for her trendy “Get Ready with Me” videos and her maximalist approach to fashion, where she embraced a fine mix of Y2K and Harajuku fashion, which she called “AliyahCore” in 2022.

Her social media following grew after a photo of her wearing a pink bikini and matching Moon Boots went viral in November 2022.

By 2023, she became a household name on social media as #Aliyahcore garnered over 400 million views on TikTok.