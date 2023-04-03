According to ABC 7, the flight crew departed from Newark Airport, bound for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

Gabrielle Harding, one of two Black women working as line check pilots at United, was scheduled as captain of staffing flight 1215 from EWR to SRQ. Harding is the second Black woman in her position in the company’s history.

“I love everything about flying,” Harding told ABC 7. “It gives me the flexibility to be a mother as well as to be able to travel different places. I love every aspect of the job.”