“In unity, we find strength; in celebration, we forge memories that last forever. Today marks the beginning of a legacy, where brotherhood and commitment pave the way for a brighter future,” Alix Jean, the organization’s vice president, said during a Jan. 12 celebration, according to Watch The Yard.

The Tau Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity was founded on June 30, 2021. The inspiration for wanting to charter a chapter in Haiti stems from the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake, which had devastating consequences for the country. The organization then offered humanitarian relief and established the Alpha Academy, a K-12 institution to provide education and social services to the local community. According to the organization, these efforts expanded throughout the years, including when Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti in 2015.