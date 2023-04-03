Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. celebrated the chartering of the new Tau Beta Lambda Chapter in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, earlier this month. The goal is to inspire lasting change in the country, which is subject to environmental disasters and political crises.
“In unity, we find strength; in celebration, we forge memories that last forever. Today marks the beginning of a legacy, where brotherhood and commitment pave the way for a brighter future,” Alix Jean, the organization’s vice president, said during a Jan. 12 celebration, according to Watch The Yard.
The Tau Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity was founded on June 30, 2021. The inspiration for wanting to charter a chapter in Haiti stems from the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake, which had devastating consequences for the country. The organization then offered humanitarian relief and established the Alpha Academy, a K-12 institution to provide education and social services to the local community. According to the organization, these efforts expanded throughout the years, including when Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti in 2015.
“The impact of this Chapter will expand our efforts as the world calls for our expertise, leadership, and monumental service,” Dr. Gregory J. Harris, a member of the organization, said about the significance of the new Chapter. “We must bind ourselves together to transform the world. The establishment of this Chapter is another positive gain for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and the expansion of our Alpha DNA all over the world.”
Founded in 1906 at Cornell University, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is the first Greek organization established by African American students. Now, it counts chapters at over 800 higher education institutions worldwide. The organization was established to promote academic excellence, provide service and uplift the Black community.