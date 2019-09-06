Lee Barham, who serves as Madison County’s Democratic leader, is among those who are striving to grow the community. Barham said Downtown Alton in particular needs more Black businesses.

“There used to be over 50,000 people here, with the Duncan Foundry, the glass works, Pepsi Cola, Colonial Bakery, Laclede, but none of those companies had ownership in the city of Alton,” Barham said in an interview with The Telegraph. “It’s easier to up and leave because they had no real stake in Alton.”