The Human Rights Campaign released Renaissance: A Queer Syllabus, a collection of academic articles, essays, movies and pieces on Black queer and feminist studies inspired by Queen Beyoncé’s recent album.

Justin Calhoun, Leslie Hall, and Chauna Lawson, curators of the Human Rights Campaign’s HBCU program, will coordinate the syllabus and will serve as an educational resource that honors analyzes and celebrates Black queer culture.

“There are ways that we can embed the impact of her lyrics into real life. It was serendipitous for this to happen,” Hall, director of the Human Rights Campaign’s HBCU Program, said. The syllabus contains six lessons, starting with “intersectionality and inclusivity” and ending with “Social justice and activism.” Additionally, “Alien Superstar,” “Thique,” and speeches by Barbara Ann Teer are included under the umbrella of “empowerment and self-acceptance.” The song “Energy” has updated readings with interloping essays from Bell Hooks and Patricia Hill Collins. “Move” with Grace Jones & Tems sets students up with readings on colonialism’s effects on pre-colonial Africa and African perspectives on trans identity.

“All the anti-DEI laws were being introduced in the same states that she was doing concerts in. So, what would it look like for us to put our best thinking together to put articles, books and movies to all of the songs on her album?” Hall said.

The final pages of the syllabus contain a reprint of Beyoncé’s statement in memory of O’Shea Sibley. A young Black queer man was murdered in Brooklyn in July 2023 for voguing outside to Renaissance.

According to Billboard, Parkwood Entertainment did not give a “direct sign-off” on the syllabus. Despite the lack of a green light from Bey’s team, Calhoun says it was easy to source resources.

“We knew amongst the team which authors and which folks to go to for certain things; I don’t think any of us did many Google searches,” Hall said. “We knew where to go to connect the right [resources] to one of her songs [and] build a course out of it. It is really a testament to well-read, well-learned people. I feel obligated to say that because we don’t talk about ourselves like that. We’re smart. It would take folks with Howard degrees to put something like this together.”

Howard University, North Carolina A&T University, Prairie View A&M University and Shaw University will receive a copy of the syllabus.