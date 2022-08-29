On March 13, the NAACP’s Connecticut and Greater Hartford chapters held a press conference to shed light on the incident, according to WFSB. During the public briefing, representatives explained that the former fullback’s teen, Dior, was asked to leave her job at the ShopRite in Enfield shortly after she arrived for her shift on March 12 due to rocking red-colored braids.

“It has come to our attention that a Black employee was asked to leave work because she had red coloring in her hair,” the NAACP said in a statement per WFSB. “This discriminatory action by the management at Shop Rite is unacceptable and goes against the Crown Act recently signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont.”