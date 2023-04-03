Angel Reese will miss the remainder of her rookie WNBA season with the Chicago Sky after sustaining a wrist injury on Friday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Reese reflected on her first year in the WNBA and shared her plans for her second season in an Instagram post on Saturday.
“What a year,” Reese wrote in the post’s caption. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.”
She continued, “I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'”
ESPN reported that the 22-year-old had a standout season in the league following her collegiate career at Louisiana State University. Selected as the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft, she quickly made her mark with the team, recording 26 double-doubles — the second most in WNBA history — and emerging as a strong contender for Rookie of the Year against her rival opponent, Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.
Together, the pair have sparked a new wave of women’s sports fans, driving increased viewership and game attendance compared to previous years. In July, the hoop stars made their WNBA All-Star Game debut as teammates and demonstrated mutual respect despite their fanbases often pitting them against each other.
On Sunday, Clark shared her thoughts on Reese’s season-ending injury and praised her for having a remarkable rookie season.
“It’s definitely sad anytime you see anyone go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with, whether it’s Cam [Brink], whether it’s Angel,” Clark said, according to Sports Illustrated. “Especially Angel, you want to see her finish out this year. Obviously she’s had a historic year, and she’s done some incredible things. For me, getting to play against her, her motor is up there if not the best in the league, she just doesn’t stop working.”
“Congratulations to her, I thought she had a tremendous year. I thought she came into the league and really did what she’s done well her entire career as long as I’ve known her. So it’s definitely devastating, it’s never anything you want to see from a player,” she added.
Reese said she plans to be her team’s biggest supporter on the sidelines as the WNBA season concludes on Sept. 19. She also confirmed her participation in the debut season of the Unrivaled League starting in January.
“You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon! 💞😇,” she wrote in her Instagram post.