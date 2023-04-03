Reese reflected on her first year in the WNBA and shared her plans for her second season in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“What a year,” Reese wrote in the post’s caption. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.”

She continued, “I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'”