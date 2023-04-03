Angel Reese features in Reebok’s brand new campaign for its upcoming Not Made to Be Subtle apparel collection. The news comes as the LSU basketball star signed a NIL deal with the sports retailer last October, which marked the company’s first deal with a student-athlete.
“I love using fashion as a vehicle for creativity and expression in everything I do,” Reese said in a statement. “The Not Made to Be Subtle collection lets me do just that – with bright, bold colors and unique designs I can express myself, tackle an intense workout, and show up with style every day in confidence.”
Reebok sees in Reese a good representative for the theme of the collection – women empowerment. It will debut on March 8, a day recognized as International Women’s Day.
“As we celebrate National Women’s History Month, we are thrilled to introduce the Not Made to Be Subtle collection designed to honor and empower all things femininity,” Portia Blunt, VP of Apparel at Reebok, added. “Clothing is such a powerful tool of self-expression, and this new collection is built to give her the confidence to move freely and boldly.”
The Not Made to Be Subtle collection features Reebok’s new design, Lux Contour. The Lux Contour Crop Top and Lux Contour Leggings include supportive contour panels, shaped seams, elongated lines, as well as Reebok’s moisture-wicking RBK-DRY fabric technology.
The collection also expanded its offering to include a lifestyle range, with designs such as the Studio Editorial Jacket, the Classics Volume Pants and the Classics Jumpsuit.