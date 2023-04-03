“I love using fashion as a vehicle for creativity and expression in everything I do,” Reese said in a statement. “The Not Made to Be Subtle collection lets me do just that – with bright, bold colors and unique designs I can express myself, tackle an intense workout, and show up with style every day in confidence.”

Reebok sees in Reese a good representative for the theme of the collection – women empowerment. It will debut on March 8, a day recognized as International Women’s Day.