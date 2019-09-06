Fighting through tears, Rye said she never expected to be harassed when she posted her bikini photo on New Year’s Day in 2021.

“It all began on New Year’s Day when I posted a picture of myself looking forward to the new year in a gold sequin bikini.” she said. “I read and re-read [the message] a dozen times trying to understand.”

Rye, who is now The CEO of Impact Strategies per Bossip, said she was afraid to speak out for a long time, but she hopes to use her new podcast to encourage other women who have similar stories. The Native Land Pod host said CNN fired her three weeks after she received the disturbing message from Cuomo. Executives allegedly told Rye that the network is aiming to focus more on COVID coverage instead of political commentary.

The former CNN commentator said the network quickly replaced her with two Black women who were hired as contributors for half the money she was getting.