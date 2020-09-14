Ocasio-Cortez introduced three articles of impeachment against Thomas and two against Alito on Wednesday. Both men are accused of “failure to disclose financial income, gifts and reimbursements, property interests, liabilities, and transactions,” per NBC News. Thomas is additionally accused in two articles of impeachment of not recusing himself from issues in which his wife, Ginni Thomas, is involved or has a financial interest. Alito is accused of not recusing himself “from cases in which he had a personal bias or prejudice” toward involved parties.

Today, I introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Read my full statement: https://t.co/is5EiLXw56 pic.twitter.com/AGGZhuZUm4 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 10, 2024

In a speech to her colleagues as she introduced the articles of impeachment, Ocasio-Cortez told her fellow members of Congress that “corruption, without consequence, infects all it touches” and argued that Congress has a “constitutional and moral obligation to hold these justices accountable.” She condemned the conservative majority within the Supreme Court for decisions that have led to “extreme abortion bans across the United States” and “millions of Americans” facing barriers to voting. Ocasio-Cortez accused Alito and Thomas of being influenced by “shadowy benefactors” in making these and other decisions.