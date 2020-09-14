New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has filed articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. The two conservative justices are accused of accepting lavish gifts and are alleged to have biases and conflicts of interest concerning cases that they are considering before the court.
‘Corruption, without consequence, infects all it touches’
Ocasio-Cortez introduced three articles of impeachment against Thomas and two against Alito on Wednesday. Both men are accused of “failure to disclose financial income, gifts and reimbursements, property interests, liabilities, and transactions,” per NBC News. Thomas is additionally accused in two articles of impeachment of not recusing himself from issues in which his wife, Ginni Thomas, is involved or has a financial interest. Alito is accused of not recusing himself “from cases in which he had a personal bias or prejudice” toward involved parties.
Today, I introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
Read my full statement: https://t.co/is5EiLXw56 pic.twitter.com/AGGZhuZUm4
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 10, 2024
In a speech to her colleagues as she introduced the articles of impeachment, Ocasio-Cortez told her fellow members of Congress that “corruption, without consequence, infects all it touches” and argued that Congress has a “constitutional and moral obligation to hold these justices accountable.” She condemned the conservative majority within the Supreme Court for decisions that have led to “extreme abortion bans across the United States” and “millions of Americans” facing barriers to voting. Ocasio-Cortez accused Alito and Thomas of being influenced by “shadowy benefactors” in making these and other decisions.
Corruption, without consequence, infects all it touches. Congress must exercise its powers to impeach.
The corruption of Justices Thomas & Alito constitutes a clear danger to our democracy. I moved to impeach them because it is the right thing to do for the American people. pic.twitter.com/eOscx9avE1
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 11, 2024
Accusations of corruption and insurrectionist sympathy
Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1991 after being nominated by then-President George H. W. Bush to replace Thurgood Marshall on the court. Since then, he has been one of the most conservative justices on the court. Alito, another staunch conservative, joined the court in 2006 after being nominated by President George W. Bush. They, along with Chief Justice John Roberts and three justices appointed by Donald Trump, form a conservative supermajority on the court that has been responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade and affirmative action, among other rulings.
Both Thomas and Alito have faced recent scrutiny over their acceptance of a variety of gifts and benefits from rich conservative donors and failure to properly disclose such benefits. The two justices have also come under fire for alleged ties or sympathy to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection. Thomas’ wife Ginni, a conservative activist, has been connected to individuals and events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection but has denied any involvement in the insurrection itself. Alito, meanwhile, has been accused of flying an upside-down American flag as a symbol of support for the insurrectionists, which he has downplayed and blamed on his wife.
With Republicans controlling the House of Representatives, it is unlikely that Thomas and Alito will be impeached during this current session of Congress. Nevertheless, the articles of impeachment filed by Ocasio-Cortez represent the objections that many Democrats in Washington and members of the public have about the conduct of the two justices.