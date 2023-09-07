It’s been a busy Easter Weekend, but now that the holiday is over, it’s time to celebrate one of the funniest days of the year: April Fools’ Day. This holiday always falls on the same day every year, April 1st. The concept of the day is centered around harmless jokes and pranks, and everyone can join in on the fun. Not only are people typically engaged in enjoying this day, but companies, publications and celebrities even post their jokes and pranks on this day.

For those with a love for jokes, pranks and all things comedy, it’s the best day of the year. Of course, you want to be able to joke with the people around you or understand their funny April Fools’ pranks. There’s always the iconic whoopie cushion in the seat prank or the food-related weird-flavored pranks, but what jokes are best for outside-the-box thinking? Here are some of the funniest April Fools’ jokes to trick the people around you this year.

Good April Fools’ Jokes Over Text

STOP or OPT Out messages

Everytime your friend sends a text message, reply with STOP or OPT Out. They’ll be so confused and probably send a few messages to see what’s going on.

Who is this?

When a friend or family member sends a message, hit them with the classic “who is this” line.

The guessing game

Text your friend a message stating “hey. I have something important that I need to tell you” and keep it going by making it a guessing game. At the end of the conversation, be sure to tell them “April Fools.”

Act like something huge has happened

When texting your friend, act like a major life event has happened. For example the “I got fired” joke or the I’m pregnant” prank. With this type of humor, it’s important not to take things too far. A lighthearted joke always makes for a good joke.

Positive pregnancy test

This April Fools’ joke is a classic and popular for a reason. Convince friends or family members that you’re pregnant with a false or photoshopped picture of a positive pregnancy test. Keep the prank going for a bit and then after a few text messages, reveal your joke to everyone.

April Fools’ Day Jokes for Kids

Can February March? No, but April May



What do you call a bear stuck in April rain? A drizzly bear



What did April Fools’ Day say after winning an award? Prank you!



I was going to tell a pizza joke for April Fools Day, but it’s too cheesy



Why do eggs always tell each other April Fools Jokes? Because they crack each other up.



I have an April Fools’ Day joke about chemistry, but I don’t think it’ll get a reaction



What does the easter bunny drink on April Fools’ Day? A bunny mary



I wanna tell you a joke about paper, but it’s tearable



Knock knock. Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good April Fools’ joke?

April Fools’ Jokes for Boyfriend

Pretending your car needs fixing

Call your boyfriend and tell him that something is wrong with your car, he’ll come rushing over just to find that you’ve pranked him.

Pretend you bought too much stuff

If you’re a shopaholic and your boyfriend is always worried about your spending, this fun and harmless prank will have him laughing along with you. Take a bunch of empty boxes and place them by the front door. Make sure they all look like boxes from items you may have ordered online.

Change their alarm clock

Another fun and harmless prank, change their alarm clock to have them wake up earlier than intended. They’ll be so confused when they realize that they’re an hour early to the gym or work.

A salty meal

Pretend like you’re planning on cooking a gourmet meal for your boyfriend. “Accidentally” add too much salt to a side dish on his plate and ask him what he thinks of it.

April Fools’ Jokes for Friends and Family

I wanted to tell you about this boxing joke, but I forgot the punchline



What did the ghost say to the other ghost on April Fools Day? Happy April Ghouls Day!



I have this funny April Fools’ joke about construction, but I’m still working on it



What did spring say to summer? Help, I’ve fall-en and I can’t get up!



Who needs April Fools’ day when I’m around you all the time?



I’ll tell you a funny joke about my guitar, but first I gotta pull some strings

Classic April Fools Jokes and Pranks