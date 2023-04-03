According to Capital B News, Hishaw was inspired by her family’s history to help make a difference for other Black families. She received a law and master’s degree in agricultural law, and she later launched her own practice and the international nonprofit FARMS, or Family Agriculture Resource Management Services. The initiative provides legal assistance to Black farmers and aims to prevent land loss.

“Some of the plaintiffs I represent have received relief, and that definitely keeps me motivated to continue,” Hishaw told Capital B News.

However, the process has been complicated. As an attorney, Hishaw has faced multiple challenges due to the courts refusing to listen to her clients’ claims.

“I feel as though that these [discrimination] cases are blatant racism. The evidence is there. I just really want the families to have peace of mind before my clients pass away because they’re not young, they’re not spring chickens, even though they raise the chicken. The legacy that my grandfather wanted me to leave is lost, but hopefully, through these farm cases, it can be restored,” she said.

She talked about a class-action lawsuit filed last year by several white farmers who claimed a debt relief program had racially discriminated against them, per Capital B News.