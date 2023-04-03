Nakamura is a multi-platinum pop artist with 25 top ten singles in France. Her catalog has been streamed seven billion times and she sold out three Paris concerts in under 15 minutes last year, according to the British news outlet.

In April 2024, she took home France’s Les Flammes awards for female artist of the year, pop album of the year and international star of the year. She dedicated her awards to “all black women,” according to NBC News.

“At the beginning of my career, I was rather skeptical about this idea of ​​a role model. But it is a reality: I have influence,” she told France’s CB News. “If I allow, through my work and my commitments, certain women to assert themselves, then it is a source of pride! I believe that influence must be useful. Otherwise it is useless.”