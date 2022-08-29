Zeus Network is continuing the Baddies series with Season 5, which is heading to the tropics for Baddies Caribbean. The new season was announced on Dec. 31 when it was revealed that Baddies would transport viewers to the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean, offering a blend of drama, entertainment and picturesque views.

Auditions for ‘Baddies Caribbean’ were announced by Natalie Nunn a couple of months ago.

Natalie Nunn took to Instagram in early January to post a casting call for the Caribbean franchise in Miami, where she along with the Zeus Network was on a hunt to find new talent. Her post read, “I’m looking for new baddies !!! 🤗 Season 5 #BaddiesCaribbean is OFFICIALLY GREEN LIT 💚 & we’re headed to the CARIBBEAN!!!! But first we’re hosting #BaddiesCaribbeanAuditions in MIAMI!! 😜 If you’re not a REAL BADDIE … stay at home!!! ⚡️ Link is in my bio to sign up now and get more information on the upcoming auditions coming to @thezeusnetwork!! IM LOOKING FOR NEW BADDIES TO JOIN THE SHOW! Hurry sign up now.”

When is ‘Baddies Caribbean’ premiering?

It is unclear when Season 5 of Baddies, called Baddies Caribbean, will be premiering. However, the special episodes for the auditions for the season will begin airing March 5 on Zeus.

Who will star in ‘Baddies Caribbean’ for ‘Baddies’ Season 5?

The cast of Baddies Caribbean is mostly unknown and right now, Nunn, who also executive produces the show, is the only confirmed participant. Also longtime cast member Rollie Pollie aka Gia Mayhem, has confirmed she is not returning and will be taking this season off to recover from a health procedure. However, many series veterans who are participating in the Baddies Caribbean auditions, such as Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan, Mariahlynn Jacoby, Destiny “Sukihana” Henderson, Damerlin “Biggie” Baez, Latifa “Tesehki” Malone, Anyssa “Ahna Mac” Santiago and Kendra “Sapphire” Blaze, should be perceived as likely returning for Season 5, though we won’t know until the official cast is announced.

Where is ‘Baddies Caribbean’ filming

The location is still under wraps. On the third of January, Nunn asked viewers and fans alike which islands should the cast visit. To date, the exact locations have not been released, but it is expected that the cast will go to multiple countries.