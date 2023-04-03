The Ravens fan became a viral sensation on the platform, with MLK’s youngest child, Bernice King, sharing her thoughts on the man resembling her father.

“Hmm. 😂” she wrote with a laughing emoji, retweeting the “Lamar playoff masterpiece” tweet.

She responded, “I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny. Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho 😂.”

Meanwhile, the Ravens defeated the Texans 34-10 and will advance to the next round as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship game. Complex reported that this is the first time the team will host the highly anticipated matchup in franchise history.