A Baltimore Ravens fan trended on social media over his striking resemblance to Martin Luther King Jr.
According to Complex, the man was decked out in Ravens gear as he attended Saturday’s AFC Division Playoff game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.
During the game, cameras caught the fan watching his favorite team while capturing his likeness to the civil rights leader. Photos of the man quickly circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, with users sharing their humorous jokes about the incident.
“MLK done resurrected to witness a Lamar playoff masterpiece,” one user said.
MLK done resurrected to witness a Lamar playoff masterpiece pic.twitter.com/SLwOYfS1rp
— Daniel (@FlockEnthusiast) January 21, 2024
“Wait. Yall. MLK came back to root for the Ravens?!?!” another wrote.
Wait. Yall. MLK came back to root for the Ravens?!?! pic.twitter.com/s1EI1ILcjl
— Jaxx Dynamite (@JaxxDynamite) January 20, 2024
“Am I trippin or was that MLK Martin Luther King at the Ravens game,” a third user said.
Am I trippin or was that MLK Martin Luther King at the Ravens game. #ravens #nfl pic.twitter.com/WQHnTVOZZK
— Big Deb Sinnochi (@106_jamzz) January 20, 2024
The Ravens fan became a viral sensation on the platform, with MLK’s youngest child, Bernice King, sharing her thoughts on the man resembling her father.
“Hmm. 😂” she wrote with a laughing emoji, retweeting the “Lamar playoff masterpiece” tweet.
She responded, “I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny. Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho 😂.”
I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny. Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BM8ZrrIZQ9
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 21, 2024
Meanwhile, the Ravens defeated the Texans 34-10 and will advance to the next round as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship game. Complex reported that this is the first time the team will host the highly anticipated matchup in franchise history.
According to reports, quarterback Lamar Jackson had a 1-3 record before entering the playoff game. However, he surprised critics after becoming the first player in NFL history to have two rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, 100 rushing yards and 100 passing yards.
“It is what it is. I don’t really care about what people say,” Jackson told reporters, according to the team’s website. “I’m trying to win day in and day out. Every time I’m on that field, I’m trying to play to the best of my abilities. Those guys just had our team number in the past, but it’s a different team. Like I’ve been saying, we just have to stay locked in on what’s ahead of us.”