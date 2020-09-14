David Simon, creator of shows including Homicide: Life on the Street and The Wire, was for years a reporter for the Sun, and he has drawn upon his journalistic career to inform characters and story lines in his shows. Most notably, the final season of The Wire heavily features the Sun in a negative light, with a fictional reporter for the paper fabricating a major story. After Simon was tagged on a report about the sale of the paper, he tweeted, “What is left to say about American newspapering?” Simon also urged followers to instead subscribe to The Baltimore Banner, a nonprofit rival to the Sun.

Follow your civic conscience. But above all, subscribe to the Baltimore Banner online. Right now. Thanks. — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 17, 2024

In the coming months, a clearer picture will likely emerge of the impact that the new owners will have on the Sun’s coverage and ideological stance. As the intersections of news and politics become even more important in an election year, the Sun will potentially become a significant source of contention over the political role of the media.