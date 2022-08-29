Although the mother of two initially wanted to keep herself and her kids entertained, she began to thoroughly enjoy creating different types of ice cream.

“They loved it, and I did too. I loved that you could do so many things with ice cream. You can experiment with flavors, textures, smells and colors,” she told Afro.com. “We started delivering the ice cream to my sister and my mom, and they told me I should put it on Instagram to deliver it to more people, and we did.”