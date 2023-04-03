The Associated Press reported that the ship lost power, and operators had made a distressing call just moments before it crashed into one of the bridge’s supports, causing the structure to partially break away and plunge into the river and atop the vessel, where it caught fire and black smoke was seen rising from it.

“Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement obtained by AP, calling it “an unthinkable tragedy.”