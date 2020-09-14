Lee hit the news cycle Thursday after an interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins. During the interview, Lee reacted to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s controversial comments that the United States has “never been a racist country.” Objecting to Haley’s dismissal of racism in America, Lee discussed systemic racism in the country before recounting a recent experience of personal racism in which a white man denied her entry into an elevator used by members of Congress. Even when she showed the man her pin identifying her as one, the man insultingly asked, “Whose pin did you steal?”

Rep. Barbara Lee: “I was walking to the Capitol and a man stopped me, a white guy, and told me I could not get into the members’ elevator…He told me it was for members only. I said, 'Sir, I’m a member of Congress' and showed him my pin. And he said, 'Whose pin did you steal?'" pic.twitter.com/RGhOpfTMjM — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 19, 2024

Video and reports of Lee’s story went viral on social media. While many people expressed outrage that a Black woman in Congress would experience this kind of treatment, some conservatives questioned her story, accusing her of lying; the name “Jussie Smollett” began trending as people accused Lee of making up the story despite no evidence that her report was false. However, author Keith Boykin noted in a tweet that Lee’s story is very similar to one told by Republican Sen. Tim Scott, “but Republicans don’t believe Barbara Lee because she acknowledges systemic racism. He doesn’t.”