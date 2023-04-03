“I always want to make sure that people know that Barber-Scotia is authorized by the state of North Carolina to confer degrees to individuals,” the school’s President Chris Rey told The Charlotte Post. “As we reposition ourselves to be in a position to receive federal financial aid, I will tell you that Barber-Scotia is on track for reaccreditation. Our plan, if everything goes right, is to submit our application for re-accreditation in October of this year.”

Rey said the HBCU plans to apply for accreditation through the Transnational Association of Christian Schools, Colleges and Universities, which has accredited nearly 90 institutions so far.