Sarah Brown, an entrepreneur in Columbia, Missouri, has opened the first Black-owned beauty supply store in her city. Brown attended cosmetology school after high school and continued to work in the industry for over 25 years before opening Beauty Trap on July 2. The Columbia businesswoman said her ultimate goal is to inspire other Black entrepreneurs.

“My company’s mission is to mentor, uplift and encourage young African American girls,” Brown said in an interview with Columbia Missourian.