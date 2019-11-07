Martin Luther King Jr.‘s daughter seems to address Jonathan Majors mentioning her family.

Bernice King, the youngest daughter of the civil rights activist and his wife, Coretta Scott King, took to social media to speak out against the actor mentioning her parents while discussing that his girlfriend, Meagan Good, has supported him during his domestic violence trial.

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” the 60-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.”

My mother wasn’t a prop.



She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War.



Please understand…my mama was a force.



Here’s what I wrote about her a few years ago: https://t.co/qdCj7K5vXD#CorettaScottKing pic.twitter.com/8vhKBFm6oJ — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2024

King also included a link to an essay she wrote for HuffPost in 2017. In the article, titled “A Woman Purposed To Be A King,” King explores her mother’s tremendous and everlasting influence on the Black community, as well as her achievements prior to becoming a King and after her husband’s death.

“She left her mark,” she wrote in the essay. “Women and girls, and all of humanity, are better for it. The best way to express our gratitude, during Women’s History Month and beyond, is by embracing the philosophy that my mother believed was the path to building the Beloved Community.”

As we previously reported, Majors recently gave his first interview with Good Morning America since a jury found him guilty of assault. During his chat with ABC anchor Linsey Davis, he explained that he wants the women in life to be like Coretta Scott King and called Good “an angel.”

“She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her,” he said on the show.

Coretta’s name was also dropped during the trial. In audio recordings played in court, Majors was heard referring to himself as a “great man” and encouraging his then-girlfriend, now accuser, Grace Jabbari, to be more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

Davis asked Majors about the comments he made in the recordings.

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be. These great men, Martin, President Obama. I need her, in that case, Grace, to make the same sacrifices I am making,” he said.

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.