Karaoke is an excellent way to spend a night out on the town, enjoying the company of friends and strangers alike, and engaging in some crowd-wide bonding, provided you’ve chosen an appropriate song. There is truly something magical about belting out your favorite tunes to a backing chorus of raucous applause, with an optional side of alcoholic beverages.

Of course, not all karaoke songs are equal in quality. Some tracks have a special ability to inspire the crowd, taking your average pop single to new heights, while others languish in relative obscurity. For those struggling to find the right song, here’s a list of 10 of the best karaoke songs you could possibly pick, guaranteed to blow the top off of the establishment. From timeless dance classics to generational anthems, these are the 10 best karaoke songs of all time.

10. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

If your aim is to get everyone in the room singing along with you, or just to trigger the fight-or-flight response in a fan of The Sopranos, “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey is one of the best karaoke songs you can choose. This anthem needs no introduction, as the iconic track has become a cultural phenomenon, commonly played at proms, reunions, bars, and other party settings. Its memorable piano intro is sure to perk up the ears of those only half-tuning in, while its soaring chorus gives you an opportunity to flex your vocal cords on the main stage. The inspirational lyrics and messages of positivity and perseverance make “Don’t Stop Believin'” an uplifting anthem sure to shake the room, and punctuate your karaoke experience with an unforgettable groove.

9. “Juice” by Lizzo

Clocking in at number 9 on our list is a relatively new song that is as bold and vibrant as they come. While “Juice” by Lizzo may not have had enough time in the cultural zeitgeist to reach each and every partygoer at your karaoke event, the infectious anthem’s funky baseline and catchy chorus surely makes it a hit amongst crowds of all creeds. The track packs a punch of sass and attitude that makes it impossible to stand still, providing you with a chance to ooze charisma on stage, and liven a quiet event. “Juice” is a guaranteed mood-booster, sure to leave a lasting impression on every other karaoke participant of the evening. Unless another singer takes the stage to perform one of the other high-quality tracks on this list, you’re guaranteed to be the highlight of the evening with this one.

8. “Regulate” by Warren G & Nate Dogg

Hip hop tracks tend to be a little too verbose and fast-paced for most people to sing-along with, though there are a few notable exceptions. For those party-goers who prefer a rap-centric tracklist, the best karaoke song is surely the G-funk anthem “Regulate” by Warren G and Nate Dogg. This hip hop classic blends a smooth, laid-back beat with irresistibly groovy vocal melodies, offering those who choose the song an opportunity to slow things down for the evening in the best way possible. From the iconic opening riffs to the silky tones of the late, great Nate Dogg, this track offers a timeless appeal loaded with infectious energy. Luckily, this song also requires very little vocal range, making it ideal for karaoke singers with less confidence to find their voice. By the time you reach the closing croons on the back-end of “Regulate,” your cool-factor will have risen exponentially.

7. “No Scrubs” by TLC

Sometimes, you just need to take the stage to provide an informed opinion on what exactly constitutes a scrub. In case you need a refresher, this track opens with the powerful lyrical statement “a scrub is a guy who thinks he’s fly, and is also known as a buster.” This empowering track is one of the best karaoke songs of all time, serving as a fierce self-worth anthem for women and a hilariously self-aware jaunt for men. The harmonies of “No Scrubs” may be slightly more treacherous to traverse in front of a crowd than something more laid-back like “Regulate,” though fans of the hard-hitting song will surely assist with backing vocals from the comfort of the crowd. TLC’s unapologetic attitude on this track is part of what cemented the group as a musical force to be reckoned with, making “No Scrubs” one of their biggest tracks of all time.

6. “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys

Number 6 on our list is “I Want It That Way,” originally performed by the Backstreet Boys. However, depending on your age, you may know this song best as the track performed by the police lineup in a viral cold-open of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or the basis of a hilarious parody about strange purchases made on Ebay by Weird Al Yankovic. Any way you slice it, this iconic ballad is the karaoke staple that you need to take your big night on the town to the next level. The infectious crooning and heavenly harmonization makes the 1999 hit a major crowd-pleaser, while the lyrics about unrequited love and differences of worldview within a relationship allow everyone in the building to relate. “I Want It That Way” is a nostalgia trip to the turn of the century, making it a perfect throwback for the karaoke stage.

5. “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child

Speaking of a nostalgia trip, the next option on our list of best karaoke songs of all time is the R&B masterpiece “Say My Name” by the inimitable Destiny’s Child. If your friends hear the opening lyrics to this iconic jam and don’t immediately launch into a fervor, you need new friends. The infectious harmonies, soulful instrumentation, and simple yet effective lyrics make this love ballad of suspicion and betrayal a karaoke favorite, rife with opportunity to bring the house down. While you may not have a realistic shot at mimicking the impeccable vocal delivery of the original song, karaoke is all about cutting loose and having fun, regardless of your sonic capabilities. Having said that, this may be considered an expert-level karaoke song, reserved for dive-bar veterans and those who have logged their 10,000 hours of singing in the shower at home.

4. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

This list simply wouldn’t be complete without at least one iconic vocal performance by Whitney Houston. While there are many incredible karaoke songs to choose from the multi-platinum selling singer known as “the voice,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is the best. The timeless and electrifying pop hit holds an unmatchable energy, and an upbeat tempo which commands listeners to leap from their seats and bust a move on the dance floor. If you need a feel-good vibe to lift the spirits of the karaoke establishment, you can’t do much better than this spectacular jam.

3. “Purple Rain” by Prince

Rounding out the top 3 best karaoke songs of all time is “Purple Rain” by Prince. The transcendent power ballad takes listeners on an emotional journey unlike any other, with haunting guitar riffs and soulful melodies that demand a masterful performance. Unlike many of the other songs on this list, “Purple Rain” may not inspire the entire room to burst into a sing-along with you, as most fans are familiar with only a handful of the lyrics, making this pick something of a tight-rope walk. Still, if you’re confident with your public singing skills, busting this song out on the big stage will make you the highlight of the night. The raw passion and emotional resonance present in the track are difficult to nail in one try, as the unparalleled genius of Prince continues to shock audiences to this day.

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

Our penultimate pick for best karaoke song of all time is the timeless genre-blending rock opera from Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” If you don’t mind having your voice drowned out by the entire room full of people guaranteed to be scream-singing along with you, this is the end-all be-all of karaoke favorites. From the haunting beauty of lyrical passages like “Mama, just killed a man. Put a gun against his head, pulled my trigger, now he’s dead. Mama, life had just begun, but now I’ve gone and thrown it all away” to the thunderously rocking refrain “Galileo Figaro” this theatrical mixture of vibes and sounds will transport the club into a new dimension of rock and roll. This song may be viewed as an easy pick, since someone is all but bound to whip this hit out at any given karaoke party, but there’s a reason why the classics are classics.

1. “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

The undisputed GOAT of karaoke songs is the triumphant anthem “I Will Survive” by the living legend Gloria Gaynor. The timeless disco-funk hit offers some of the finest instrumentation in the history of music, with lyrics that offer a declaration of strength and empowerment. From the moment you press play, “I Will Survive” is 100 percent guaranteed to electrify the crowd, blowing the roof off the establishment and cementing your place as the king or queen of the stage. This spirited song allows your powerful voice to shine through, with plenty of prolonged instrumental solos to catch your breath and cut a jig on the stage.

No matter your karaoke mastery, choosing this song showcases your indefinable spirit and unwavering confidence, and captures the very essence of karaoke as a fun and lively evening activity. With all this in mind, go forth, and sing with reckless abandon, dance like nobody is watching, and enjoy your delightful evening in the company of friends old and new.