Beyoncé is trading the mic for a hairbrush!

Queen Bey surprised fans on Tuesday night by sharing a video on Instagram announcing her new haircare brand, Cécred.

Here’s everything we know so far:

“Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

In typical Bey fashion, she didn’t share much about the upcoming beauty line besides its name. She first teased a hairline line in May, sharing a three-picture carousel post on Instagram that featured a picture of the singer and oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, styling their natural hair and a message to fans about her relationship with the hair industry.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the Houston native asked. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

Later, she added, “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

News of Cécred comes after a monumental 2023 for Beyoncé. Not only did her Renaissance World Tour break records and help her become the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, she also released a concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, that she directed.

The internet has been talking about the singer following the Grammys on Sunday. As Blavity reported, while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, husband JAY-Z called out the ceremony for never awarding Bey album of the year.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work,” he said.

Cameras caught Beyoncé’s reaction to his speech once he wrapped up. She nodded and smiled, appearing to appreciate her husband’s shoutout.