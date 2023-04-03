For those unfamiliar with the original song’s backstory, Paul McCartney, co-lead vocalist and songwriter of the legendary British band, penned “Blackbird” to be included in the band’s ninth album, White Album, released in 1968. According to a 2017 Financial Times article, the music legend confirmed that the Little Rock Nine, a group of nine Black students who bravely sought to enroll at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas in 1957 amid violent opposition from white protesters, served as both inspiration and tribute for the song, highlighting the women who were part of the Civil Rights Movement.

“I had in mind a Black woman, rather than a bird,” McCartney shared in the 1997 biography Many Years from Now by Barry Miles, as reported by Rolling Stone. “Those were the days of the civil rights movement, which all of us cared passionately about, so this was really a song from me to a Black woman, experiencing these problems in the States: “Let me encourage you to keep trying, to keep your faith; there is hope.”