Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter, invites fans and listeners to immerse themselves in a project that showcases an array of sounds, diverse artists and remakes, notably including the Beatles’ song, “Blackbiird.”
For those unfamiliar with the original song’s backstory, Paul McCartney, co-lead vocalist and songwriter of the legendary British band, penned “Blackbird” to be included in the band’s ninth album, White Album, released in 1968. According to a 2017 Financial Times article, the music legend confirmed that the Little Rock Nine, a group of nine Black students who bravely sought to enroll at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas in 1957 amid violent opposition from white protesters, served as both inspiration and tribute for the song, highlighting the women who were part of the Civil Rights Movement.
“I had in mind a Black woman, rather than a bird,” McCartney shared in the 1997 biography Many Years from Now by Barry Miles, as reported by Rolling Stone. “Those were the days of the civil rights movement, which all of us cared passionately about, so this was really a song from me to a Black woman, experiencing these problems in the States: “Let me encourage you to keep trying, to keep your faith; there is hope.”
Beyoncé adds style and flair to her rendition of the beautifully written ode by including two i’s in “Blackbiird” to indicate that Cowboy Carter is the second installment of the trilogy project. Additionally, she enlisted the talents of four emerging Black women in the early stages of their country music careers — Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts — to contribute their vocals to the track.
Let’s take a closer look at these four women and how their diverse presence reshapes the country music landscape:
Tanner Adell
Tanner Adell, 27, has redefined country music and became the first artist to include mixtapes in the scene. With a substantial following on Instagram and TikTok, Adell is a rising star in the industry, unafraid to take risks with her bold approach to the traditional sounds of twangy guitars and heartfelt lyrics.
Adell made waves with her debut album Buckle Bunny, released in July. It captivated her devoted fanbase and those interested in listening to country music with a dynamic twist. In a Blavity interview, Adell reminisced about a time when she felt compelled to confine herself to a single genre.
“There was a long time where I felt I tried to pick one over the other, and ultimately, the only way I could be fully authentic to myself was by really doing both at the same time,” she said. “It has turned into kind of my own lane of pop, hip hop and country, which has been very different from the pattern that we’ve seen from female country singers.”
On Friday, Adell shared an emotional video detailing her involvement in “Blackbiird.”
You can expect a long sappy post tomorrow, but for tonight I just wanna say thank you to Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/joUiHAyrEU
— Tanner Adell (@tanneradell) March 29, 2024
Brittney Spencer
Brittney Spencer, a country singer-songwriter known for her free-spirited nature, embraces a universal approach to the genre. Originally from Baltimore, the 35-year-old artist later found her home in Nashville, Tennessee, where she cultivated a deep passion for country music.
“I don’t know, I’m a plus-size Black girl from Baltimore City, in Nashville doing country music. On paper that sounds weird as hell!” she said in an interview with CBS News.
Spencer has shared the stage with other country music stars, including Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, Bob Weir and The Highwomen. Her debut album, My Stupid Life, featured her hit single “Bigger Than the Song,” which was part of Billboard’s Top 10 best country songs of 2023.
Tiera Kennedy
Tiera Kennedy, 26, is a rising star in the country music scene known for her soulful vocals and heartfelt songwriting. She brings a unique blend of traditional country sounds and contemporary flair to her music. With a knack for storytelling, the Alabama native crafts songs that resonate with audiences, drawing inspiration from her experiences and observations of life in the South.
Kennedy has released a self-titled EP featuring her debut single, “Found It In You,” which showcases her impressive artistry and authentic sound. Her latest single, “I Ain’t No Cowgirl,” also the title of her debut album, is slated for release on April 26. On Friday, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared her excitement for being part of Cowboy Carter.
“Take these broken wings and learn to fly”
I cannot believe it. God is so good. I’m on a @Beyonce record. And not on one but TWO songs. You can catch me on those harms on Tyrant too!
Thank you Beyoncé for shining your light. Thank you thank you thank you😭 pic.twitter.com/ErNmO3eND1
— Tiera Kennedy (@TieraMusic) March 29, 2024
Reyna Roberts
Reyna Roberts, 27, is a dynamic country music force known for her powerhouse vocals and undeniable stage presence. According to Country Now, she was born in Alaska and has lived in Alabama, California and a few other places since Roberts was a child of military parents. She settled in Nashville during the pandemic and has lived there ever since.
As a country music artist, she has looked up to musical legends such as Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton and The Chicks as inspirations for her music. Her debut album, Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1, is what she called a “reflection of my sound as an artist.”
Roberts also shared her joy in working with Beyoncé on the album.
I’M ON BEYONCÉ’S ALBUM😭❤️🔥My first feature ever is with Beyoncé, Thank you God. BLACKBIIRD feature and TYRANT back vocals! Thank you to everyone who tagged her in my videos and comments, yall made this happen. This is literally a dream come true🥹🙏🏾@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/NRgKuQZaPl
— Reyna Roberts (@TheReynaRoberts) March 29, 2024