“I can’t speak for the industry,” San Francisco’s KBAY’s program director and operations manager Bo Matthews told Variety, “but we’re gonna play it. What everybody else will do, I have no idea. I can only tell you that history will show we were early with things like Zach Bryan, whose music is some of the biggest in the world. Country radio has been slow to adopt that, for some reason I can’t figure. I think for most country stations, they really want (the signal) to come from Nashville, and I have no idea what Columbia will do.”