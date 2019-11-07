Parton makes her first appearance on Cowboy Carter in “Dolly P,” an interlude that sets the scene for Bey’s “Jolene.”

On the track, the country legend says, “Hey, Miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminding me of someone I knew back when, except she has flaming locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”