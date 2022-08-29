Beyoncé has shared the cover art for her upcoming album, Cowboy Carter. The highly anticipated LP, coined “Act II,” is the follow-up to 2022’s Renaissance.

In the cover art for Cowboy Carter, which the megastar shared via Instagram with her nearly 320 million followers, she sits atop a white house whilst wearing a cowboy hat and western-inspired ensemble. Her long blond hair flows in the wind as she holds an American flag in her left hand. Along with the striking image, the singer included a caption providing context behind the motive for Cowboy Carter.

“Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD’ EM and 16 CARRIAGES,” her caption began. “I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

Beyoncé then stated the inspiration for the forthcoming album stemmed from a moment when she wasn’t “welcomed.”