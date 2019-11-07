After debuting on Billboard’s Hot 100 in the No. 2 position, Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” has officially reached No. 1 on the chart. According to Billboard, the climb marks Queen Bey’s ninth No. 1 her latest chart-topper after 2022’s “Break My Soul.”

The placement comes a week after the single, which the singer dropped amid the Super Bowl, earned the first spot on Billboard’s country chart, making Queen Bey the first Black woman to top the chart.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” racked up 29 million streams, 16 million airplay impressions and more than a 200% increase in radio reach since its debut, Variety reported. When the song dropped on Feb. 11, it earned 5 million impressions.

Fans were thrilled by the news.

As Billboard reported, the single “adds a second week at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, ascends 2-1 Streaming Songs and debuts at No. 43 on Radio Songs chart.” It also spends its second week on top of the Hot Country Songs chart. It also counts Beyoncé’s first appearance on Country Airplay chart’s top 40, and the song also shows up on other charts such as Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (No. 40.

Along with the song, Beyoncé also dropped “16 Carriages,” a more poignant ballad that explores the loss of innocence in a melodic, country tune. “16 Carriages” debuted at No. 38 on the chart.

As Blavity reported, Beyoncé announced the continuation of her Renaissance trilogy while appearing in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl. In it, Beyoncé playfully took on the task of trying to break the internet, performing different skits in her pursuit. The end of the advertisement revealed that fans can expect Renaissance: Act II on March 29.