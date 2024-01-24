After decades of hard work, Beyoncé could easily retire and live comfortably with her husband, Jay-Z, and their three kids. Instead, the 42-year-old strives to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new creative avenues. Among 2024’s endeavors are her Cécred haircare line and the release of two country singles – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES.” At the end of March, we’ll be hearing the highly anticipated second act of her RENAISSANCE LP, and rumor has it, she’s working on a residency down in Las Vegas to coincide with the LP.

Any members of the BeyHive who are into astrology might have already analyzed Bey’s birth chart to better understand where her charisma, talent, and extreme perfectionism come from. Having her Sun in Virgo explains why the “Halo” hitmaker is her own worst critic. Meanwhile, her peacekeeper Libra Venus placement might be the reason we saw footage of Solange Knowles attacking Hov in an elevator over his alleged infidelity instead of Beyoncé herself.

Even if you’re not up to speed on the language of the cosmos, we’ve broken down some of the Houston native’s most important astrological placements, which help to explain how she’s amassed her fame and fortune in this lifetime. Read on to learn more about Queen B’s birth chart.

Virgo Sun (Life and Self)

Born on September 4th, 1981, Bey falls under the seventh sign of the zodiac: Virgo. Based on the tracklist from her 2022 album, it’s no secret that the multi-talent knows at least the basics of her birth chart. Represented by the virgin, these people are naturally giving, and they enjoy when others recognize this trait in them. Beyoncé is notorious for sending out flowers to other celebs in her inner circle as they celebrate massive milestones, and it’s safe to assume that seeing their reactions go viral on social media brings a smile to her face.

Since they’re so hard on themselves, Virgos tend to give others in their life the same treatment, sometimes creating rifts in relationships. In the past, Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles admitted she’s glad she’s no longer backstage at her daughter’s shows. According to her, the notorious perfectionist is known to lash out at others in the heat of the moment if things aren’t meeting her standards. Other insight from the family matriarch came ahead of her most recent singles, with Knowles sharing that her daughter spent 24 hours straight in the studio via Instagram last November. This isn’t surprising, seeing as Virgos are known for their ability to coast on restless energy.

Scorpio Moon (Emotions)

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage )

Arguably one of the most deeply feeling placements one can have in their chart is a Scorpio Moon. Your lunar sign is about the handling of emotions. Knowing this, we can confirm Beyoncé exerts a great deal of energy protecting herself from the heavy waves constantly crashing in her inner world. This might be why the blonde beauty largely stays off of social media and keeps herself booked and busy with work or her family. On a lighter note, a water sign’s strong intuition aids them in predicting the next big thing and setting trends for others to follow, as we’ve seen Queen B do time and time again.

No matter what other energies a person with Scorpio influence has in their chart, you can bet that they’ll have a sexy, commanding, mysterious allure to them that can’t always be put into words. Rather than overshare online, Bey lets her music and performances speak for themselves. She loves a challenge, is always striving to become better, and has “birthed” several different versions of herself, from Sasha Fierce to the platinum cowgirl persona she’s taken on amid the Act II rollout.

Libra Rising (Outward Personality)

If someone asks about your “Big Three” in astrology, they’re referring to your Sun, Moon, and Rising placements. The latter is a reflection of your outward personality, sometimes even your physical appearance, and can be the sign others mistake you for. In Bey’s case, her Libra Ascendant explains her natural charm, poise, grace, and beauty. From a young age, she’s had undeniable star quality, and this is just one part of her energetic makeup that explains why. Not unlike Virgos, the scales tend to embrace perfection, seeking harmony in all they do. We saw plenty of this on last year’s RENAISSANCE World Tour, as she did her best to maintain her composure while dealing with wardrobe and technical malfunctions that arose along the way.

Libra Mercury (Communication and the Mind)

Throughout her chart, the Grammy Award winner has all four elements – air, earth, water, and fire – present. Having more than three planets in one sign indicates a stellium, which Beyoncé has from her dominant Libra energies. Besides her aforementioned Ascendant, she’s also got Mercury and Venus pushing her to find balance in communication and love respectively. Thanks to their ability to understand all angles, those with the former placement make great team players. Before she became a world-renowned superstar with dozens of people working to make her success possible, Queen B was a member of Destiny’s Child, where she shone brightly alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion spilled some tea on Beyoncé’s communication style, revealing that she’s more likely to encourage the rap diva to “take the high road” instead of responding to her haters. Meanwhile, Jay-Z (a fiery, Sagittarius Mercury) allegedly gives Thee Stallion “ratchet” guidance to help her through tough times. It’s no wonder then, that the Dreamgirls actress doesn’t often respond to others in the industry attempting to start drama with her.

Libra Venus (Beauty, Love, and Aesthetics)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As for her Libra Venus, this helps to explain her aura of aristocracy and elegance, perhaps even influencing her “Queen B” nickname. For most of her time in the spotlight, Bey has been with Jay-Z, who she now shares three children and several beautiful homes with. This energy thrives in a relationship; even through their most difficult moments, the 42-year-old has managed to come out triumphant, at least profiting handsomely off her husband’s cheating scandal through her bold, provocative Lemonade LP.

The ideal partner for Libra Venus is someone who can meet them halfway and won’t cause conflict in their life to hold them back. Hov is obviously great at the former thanks to his years of experience in the music industry before linking with his wife. However, finding it in her heart to forgive the Roc Nation founder for time spent with “Becky with the good hair” couldn’t have been easy for Beyoncé, especially with the amount of negative attention it brought their way. Still, the Carters look more united than ever now, from him cheering her on virtually every night on tour to calling out the Grammys for their failure to fully recognize his wife’s greatness.

Leo Mars (Action, Aggression, and Sexuality)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Finally, we examine the vocalist’s Mars placement, which falls in Leo. This marks her first fire sign we’ve discussed, and in this position, it’s responsible for Beyoncé’s tireless motivation, boundless confidence, and determination to keep pushing boundaries. “They probably have powerful careers in big positions because they like to be kings and queens,” astrologer Roby Antila says. Here, there’s an inherent drive to prove one’s significance, which might be what keeps the Southern songstress always finding new ways to stand out.

She’s already performed during the Super Bowl Halftime show, and though she didn’t assist Usher with his set this year, Bey did appear in Verizon’s clever ad, in which she referenced some of her most famous looks and reminded us she’s still that girl. Her Cécred line will only help to catapult Mrs. Carter to new heights, and there’s no telling what else she has in store for us in Act III and beyond.