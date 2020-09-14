Meanwhile, the vice president traveled to North Carolina on March 1. Alongside Department of the Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Harris was in Durham to promote the administration’s support for small businesses, especially those owned by women and people of color. She and Adeyemo, with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, specifically highlighted $32 million allocated to venture capital firms run by women or people of color to invest in small businesses in the state.

While in Durham, Harris also participated in a youth organizing training, meeting with dozens of young activists. Dorian Palmer, the president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina, said, “It was incredible having Vice President Harris join us for the Youth Organizing Training last week” and touted the administration for crucial infrastructure repairs in the state. For 16-year-old Daniel Patterson, president of the North Carolina Association of Teen Democrats, the administration’s focus on preventing gun violence resonated most loudly.

“I don’t want to be in what’s considered the ‘Lockdown Generation’ any longer and in NC we’ve all shown up in the streets to speak against inaction on gun violence,” Patterson said, praising the administration for working with young activists to address the issue.

Biden has had an easy path within the Democratic Party, facing no real challenge for the party’s nomination. Still, there has been concern that discontent over the administration’s foreign policy and a stalled domestic agenda on issues like police reform and voting rights might cause Black voters and young progressives to stay home on Election Day. So far, the president has been able to mobilize young supporters and voters of color during the primary season, and the administration appears focused on strengthening these areas of support as it looks toward November.