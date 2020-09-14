In response to the bill, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin published a series of tweets on Wednesday before the committee’s approval, questioning the proposal and suggesting that student-athletes could and should stay away from the state. Woodfin specifically asked the leaders and coaches at the state’s top universities to weigh in, asking them, “Do you support this prohibition of diversity and inclusion?”

Woodfin then addressed parents of student-athletes on whether they would send their children to schools in the state if Alabama established these anti-diversity policies. He then took the idea a step further, noting that despite being “the biggest Bama fan,” he would “have no problem organizing Black parents and athletes to attend other institutions outside of the state where diversity and inclusion are prioritized.”

Woodfin wrapped up his thread by comparing the proposed policy to segregationist former Governor George Wallace blocking school doors and lamented the irony of endorsing the proposal during Black History Month.

“Y’all could have at least waited until March 1,” he wrote.