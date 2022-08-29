Kenya Staples is a chemist who is using her growing skincare line to support other Black women whose small businesses intertwine with her own.
The Alabama native is the creator and CEO of Dear Sunday Skincare, a luxury product line whose formula is “plant-powered” to help refresh the skin. Her business is in the process of expansion as she currently has a retail space called “You Good? Self Care Sanctuary,” an incubator program that provides entrepreneurs with valuable resources, in partnership with REV Birmingham, that set them up for success on their journey to acquire a storefront, in the Woodlands region, according to Alabama.com.
“Sundays are my reset days. I would always look forward to my Sunday routine. It was my ‘self-care Sunday.’ But why can’t everyday be a self-care day?” Stapes told the outlet.
Although she’s a huge fan of “self-care Sunday” and wants others to enjoy the same pleasure she gets from pampering herself, this wasn’t what she set out to do with her career. She decided to serve in the armed forces when she graduated high school because she wanted to be a physician assistant and the military would cover college expenses. When she was released, she attended Alabama A&M, earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and later working with an ophthalmologist. Shortly after, she realized her career path wasn’t fulfilling.
“I just realized that wasn’t for me. I decided then to take a step back and reevaluate. It was 2019 when I came back home. And of course in 2020, that’s when COVID hit. I decided that was the perfect time to just sit and figure out what I really wanted,” she told Alabama.com.
In 2019, Staples moved back home with her parents. During that time, she dabbled in a few industries like photography, videography and even real estate to discover what she was passionate about but wasn’t initially successful.
“While trying to figure out what I wanted to do, I started getting a little anxious about my next steps in life because time was moving. I always had these goals and something to get after,” she said.
One day, she started reflecting on the times she would purchase beauty products to find the perfect skincare regimen when she was active in the military. After some self-reflection, she determined her interest in body products was her niche.
“I took a step back because I really enjoy being creative. I like to express my creativity. I was questioning what I wanted to do, and more than anything, I wanted to be true to myself this go around,” she said. “I took a few different approaches and finally came to the conclusion that I really love the self care space.”
To build her business, Staples researched quality cosmetic products, plant-based ingredients like turmeric, cucumber, witch hazel, green tea, and more before she started formulating and testing recipes in her lab, which was the basement of her family’s home. After creating three products she believed in, the chemist established and launched Dear Sunday Skincare in November 2021. She debuted her line consiting of three products: an exfoliating facial cleanser, a vitamin-rich moisturizer and an oil-controlling toner.
To help spread the word, Staples curated pop-up events. At one event, she caught the eye of former Thrive Wellness Lounge CEO Tish Fetcher, who was intrigued and wanted to encourage her as a fellow entrepreneur by selling her products at her business. Fetcher then suggested that Staples apply for a grant that finds locations for small businesses with REV Alabama and she got it. Now Staples is offering exposure to other local businesses by giving them space on her shelves.
“I love that we’re all able to collaborate as Black women business owners,” Staples said. “I’m really excited about being based here in Woodlawn. This has been really fulfilling knowing that this area is coming up and I grew up right down the street. Just seeing the community evolve and grow. I’m grateful to be part of that change.”