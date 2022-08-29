While some celebrities are spinning the block into the arms of former lovers, Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna) is embracing a brand new relationship. Fans have been elated to witness White’s transformation fueled by self-love and growth.

Her recent blog headlines have focused on her sobriety journey, spiritual evolution and educational achievements, and now she’s added a new relationship to the mix. The mother of two shocked everyone when she popped out with her new boyfriend, music producer Derrick Milano. The two met in 2019 through mutual friends but kept it professional due to White being in a relationship at the time.

Their romance didn’t begin until 2023 when White took a chance and sent a private message to Milano. She suggested the two “get in the studio together,” although White didn’t plan on making any music. She recalled the moment the “Savage” producer asked her if she was ready to record: “I was like no,” she said, laughing.

Milano mentioned that was when he realized how “perfect” the 35-year-old entrepreneur was and was shocked when she asked him about his music projects.

“I said, ‘Oh, shoot, you want to play some stuff.’ And we started playing her music, and she was giving her input, and then she was playing me beats that I really liked,” he told Blavity. “At that point, ‘I was just like, wow, like she actually like cares about me as a person, it’s not just a music thing.'”