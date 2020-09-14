Support for the Biden-Harris administration, once strong among Black voters, has faded during the administration’s first term. Many people have been disappointed by Biden’s failure to achieve more progress on voting rights protections, police reform, and widespread student debt relief. A December poll of Black voters indicated that over one third of them reported that they would either vote for Donald Trump or support “someone else” instead of either Biden or Trump in the 2024 presidential election, which would represent a significant drop in Black support for Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris has been attempting to energize Black voters for the reelection campaign, while Biden has been campaigning in South Carolina, where Black voters’ support for Biden helped him secure the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Now, the crisis in Gaza has further alienated members of the Black community, who have in the past been sympathetic to the plight of Palestinians. Meanwhile, right-wing actors have weaponized the debate over Israel and Palestine to go after prominent people of color. Most notably, Harvard University’s handling of protests against the war, along with accusations of antisemitism on campus, led to the university’s first Black president, Claudine Gay, to resign in early January, only months after taking the job. On an international level, South Africa has accused Israel of committing acts on genocide in a case brought to the International Court of Justice.

Overall, then, the Biden administration’s close support for Israel and its lack of movement on improving the situation in Gaza has been creating increasing criticism from Black people in the United States and elsewhere. This could prove costly to the president’s efforts to win reelection in a tight presidential race.