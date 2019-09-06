A Florida man has become a viral sensation after catching a shark with his bare hands during his fishing trip. Rasheen Bailey’s stunning feat happened at Pine Island in Bokeelia, Florida, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

A pair of photos posted to the Instagram account of Bailey’s company, Hood Fishing Entertainment, show the Florida fisherman posing in his gray sweatshirt and black shorts while holding the shark with its fin. Bailey later released the fish back into the water, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

“Another day another SHARK,” he wrote on Instagram.