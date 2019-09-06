A Florida man has become a viral sensation after catching a shark with his bare hands during his fishing trip. Rasheen Bailey’s stunning feat happened at Pine Island in Bokeelia, Florida, the Atlanta Black Star reported.
A pair of photos posted to the Instagram account of Bailey’s company, Hood Fishing Entertainment, show the Florida fisherman posing in his gray sweatshirt and black shorts while holding the shark with its fin. Bailey later released the fish back into the water, according to the Atlanta Black Star.
“Another day another SHARK,” he wrote on Instagram.
Although the photos may not be enough to convince some doubters, there is actual footage of Bailey dragging the shark back into the water.
Bailey’s company offers people a chance to come along for a fishing trip in the area of Southwest Florida. Writing about his story on his website, Bailey describes himself as “a kid from the hood that has started a social media account to document and share his life of fishing and building.”
“He hopes to inspire others who comes from similar backgrounds to pursue their passions and create their own success stories,” Bailey’s website states.
The shining fisherman shows off many of his adventurous trips on his social media posts. He also provides lessons on fishing.
Bailey has amassed over 210,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he shows more videos of incredible skills and provides inspiration for other fishermen. One of Bailey’s videos shows him attaching small fish onto his rod to lure sharks.
“I ain’t been fishing in the nighttime in a minute, but I’m back, ya feel me? We’re coming for sharks,” he said in the video.
Catching sharks is just a regular thing for this one-of-a-kind fisherman.
“When you come out and work hard, you get what you’re looking for,” Bailey said as he showed off the shark he caught.