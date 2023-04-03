Black Greek organizations are known for fostering brotherhood and sisterhood, community service and more, as they were created during a time when Black people were excluded from other orgs of this nature.

However, the oldest historically Black fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., could possibly become the first Black Greek-letter fraternity to implement a ban on transgender members, according to an exclusive report from GLAAD.

Per the extensive GLAAD report, written and reported by acclaimed journalist Tre’vell Anderson, some members “say the organization’s national leadership — and this amendment — don’t reflect a broader Alpha membership that can be more accepting and welcoming.”