From food drives, health fares, rent assistance and book drives, Black-led community service organizations are cornerstones in underserved communities. Throughout time, these organizations have provided Black and brown communities access to resources withheld due to systematic discrimination and oppression.

These groups’ efforts often address social issues, housing infrastructure, healthcare disparities, food insecurities and economic sustainability. The spirit of Black-led community service organizations is deeply rooted in unity and pooling together resources to fill a void.

The sense of morality and pride fostered through community service has a lasting impact on the community and its residents. Black-led community service resonates today through entities and programs serving not only minority communities but the entire country.

The nation’s second Black-owned bank, Mechanics and Farmers Bank, was chartered through the efforts of nine entrepreneurs, who continuously contributed their financial services to their community. The bank became the leading funding source for Black people throughout North Carolina. By 1923, Mechanics and Farmers had loaned over $200,000 to individuals, ensuring the continued Black ownership of over 500 properties.

The modern concept of free breakfast in schools was derived from the food program started by the Black Panther Party. History.com shared a quote from a reporter from the Sun-Reporter stating before the Party’s Free Breakfast for School Children, many of the children had “never eaten breakfast before the Panthers started their program.”