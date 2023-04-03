Host and sports reporter Kelsey Nicole Nelson conversed with the two honorees regarding their thoughts on diversity, Black leadership and ownership in the NFL.

“There’s so much talent, and it’s truly a blessing to be here. I’m so happy for Jason. He’s an icon in the industry and always there to support him, and he’s done the same thing for me,” Warren said.

This season, the NFL has seen a notable increase in Black representation among team presidents, with five now leading franchises. In addition to Warren and Wright, Sashi Brown (Baltimore Ravens), Sandra Douglass Morgan (Las Vegas Raiders) and Damani Leech (Denver Broncos) represent a significant step forward in diversifying league leadership.